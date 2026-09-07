Brussels-West police seize more than €1 million and arrest 133 people this year

28 kilograms of cannabis and 22.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 920,000 counterfeit cigarettes. Credit: Brussels West

The Anti-Burglary Brigade (BAB) of the Brussels-West police zone (Molenbeek, Jette, Ganshoren, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe and Koekelberg) has seized more than €1 million and arrested 133 people since the start of the year, according to police figures.

The 27-member unit is primarily focused on drug trafficking and dealing, which is one of the priorities of the police zone's security plan. Officers conduct intelligence-led patrols, monitor suspicious behaviour, and check people and vehicles.

Since January 2026, the brigade has seized €1,003,980 and referred 112 suspects to the public prosecutor's office. Those cases resulted in 35 arrest warrants.

The operation also led to the removal of significant quantities of drugs and counterfeit goods from the criminal supply chain. Police seized 28 kilograms of cannabis and 22.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 920,000 counterfeit cigarettes.

The brigade says its work goes beyond arrests and seizures. Officers also carry out initial investigative work following arrests and have discovered, among other things, concealed compartments in vehicles, drugs and large amounts of cash during searches.

The BAB also operates as a Special Assistance Unit, providing support to intervention and investigative services when police operations involve an increased level of risk. Its officers are specially trained and equipped for such situations.

Before each intervention, the unit assesses the risk level and determines the resources required. Depending on the circumstances, officers may opt for a rapid intervention or instead focus on gathering information, creating space and de-escalating tensions.

Related News