Police vehicle hits cyclist in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert while on call

Illustrative image. A police car driving down the street in Brussels. Credit: Belga

A cyclist was hit on Tuesday afternoon by a police vehicle as it was responding to an attempted robbery in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, according to the town’s mayor, Olivier Maingain, who confirmed a report by the media outlet BX1.

The Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed the accident, which occurred at around 14:30 at the junction of Square Meudon and Avenue Georges-Henri, involving a police vehicle and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, who was conscious, was taken to hospital in a standard ambulance,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire service, who was unable to specify the circumstances of the accident.

“The accident was quite close to the scene of the incident,” said Olivier Maingain, estimating the distance at 150 metres. The attempted robbery was unsuccessful, he added. “The alarm system was triggered immediately and the police arrived on the scene very quickly,” said the mayor.

“The targeted premises had no cash on hand,” he explained, adding that it was the headquarters of a mutual insurance company. “There is no longer any cash at the headquarters of mutual insurance companies, that is why the attempt failed.”

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