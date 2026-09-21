Four in ten cervical cancers in Belgium goes undetected until late stage

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Four in ten cases of cervical cancer in Belgium are only detected at an advanced stage, according to figures provided by Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit), prompting renewed calls for greater access to screening.

The figures were disclosed in response to a written parliamentary question from Nawal Farih, CD&V group leader in the Federal Parliament.

Around 600 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in Belgium each year, while more than 100 die from the disease. A further 8,000 women are diagnosed annually with precancerous lesions, in which abnormal cells can develop into cancer if left untreated.

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According to Vandenbroucke's figures, 41% of cervical cancers are not detected until stages three or four. At these advanced stages, the cancer may already have spread to lymph nodes in the pelvis or other organs, often requiring more intensive treatment.

Farih said the figures underscored the need to step up efforts to ensure women can access screening in time. She argued that GPs could play a greater role, particularly in Limburg, where the number of gynaecologists is low and waiting times can stretch to four months.

"Not every woman lives close to a gynaecologist. A local GP can be a much more accessible point of contact for many of them," Farih said.

"If we want women to be screened in time, we need to bring screening closer to where they live."