Far-right councillor resigns in Bruges over allegations she does not live in the city

Grote Markt of Bruges. Credit: Belga

Marie Laeremans has resigned as a municipal councillor in Bruges following controversy over allegations that she did not live in the city, Vlaams Belang Bruges announced on Monday.

Bruges' municipal executive recently launched proceedings to remove Laeremans from the population register over suspicions that she was not actually resident in the city.

A final decision had been due to be taken at the next municipal council meeting, although Laeremans would have had the opportunity to appeal.

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She has now chosen to relinquish her mandate, saying she no longer wanted Vlaams Belang to be drawn into what she described as a "witch hunt" against her.

Laeremans maintains that she lives in Bruges and intends to prove it. She also suggested that other councillors' domiciles and the holiday homes of current and former aldermen should face similar scrutiny.

Vlaams Belang group leader Stefaan Sintobin said he respected her decision and thanked her for her commitment to the party.

"Time will undoubtedly show that Marie was indeed in the right," Sintobin said, adding that she would remain a full member of Vlaams Belang.

42-year-old Tim Verbiest will replace Laeremans on the Bruges municipal council.