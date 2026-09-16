Far-right MP taken to hospital after being stuck for 13 hours in Parliament toilet

Vlaams Belang's Frederic Erens during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels on 2 July 2024. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.

Flemish MP Frédéric Erens (Vlaams Belang) was taken to hospital after spending nearly 13 hours trapped inside a bathroom stall at the Flemish Parliament in Brussels.

The Vlaams Belang MP became stuck after the toilet door's lock malfunctioned, leaving him unable to get out.

Emergency services intervened Wednesday morning and used a crowbar to force open the defective lock, VTM Nieuws reports.

Erens was taken to Saint-Jean Hospital in Brussels after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. The exact circumstances of the incident and his condition were not immediately known.

The 58-year-old was elected to the Flemish Parliament for Flemish Brabant in 2024. He sits on committees including Mobility and Public Works and Foreign Policy, and is also a municipal councillor in Keerbergen.

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