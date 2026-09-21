Health Ministry warns against misuse of cleaning products

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Belgian health services are urging people to use disinfectant cleaning products more carefully, after hundreds of accidents involving the products were reported last year.

Health Ministry and Belgian Poison Centre launched the "Clean Safely" campaign on Monday. It follows a sharp rise in household disinfectant use since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey carried out by the Ministry found that many people do not follow the instructions on product labels. Up to half of users overlook the required contact time or expiry date. This can make a disinfectant less effective, or render it ineffective altogether.

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Incorrect use can also lead to poisoning and burns. The Belgian Poison Centre received 784 calls about accidents involving disinfectant cleaning products in 2025.

Health services stressed that disinfectants are unnecessary for everyday cleaning. Water and soap, or a mild multipurpose cleaner, are generally enough to remove dirt, bacteria and viruses.

Disinfection should be reserved for specific situations. These include contagious illness, contact with bodily fluids and the presence of mould.

Even then, there is no need to disinfect an entire home. Door handles, light switches, toilet flushes and other potentially contaminated surfaces should be prioritised.

Surfaces should also be cleaned before they are disinfected. Dirt can prevent disinfectant from working properly.