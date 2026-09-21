Three major US media outlets sue Trump after being barred from White House

US President Donald Trump in Newark, New Jersey on 26 April, 2025. Credit: AFP

CNN, Politico and MS NOW announced on Monday that they are taking legal action against the Trump administration after their journalists were barred from the White House.

The three US media outlets said they were challenging the decision on press freedom grounds after their credentials were revoked three days ago.

"This morning, we notified the government that we are filing suit today to defend our rights under the First Amendment and the principle that the government does not decide what the press publishes," they said in a joint statement.

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The outlets said the White House withdrew their credentials without prior notice or due process because it objected to their coverage.

"Allowing this to go unchallenged would threaten press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government pressure," they added.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would lose their White House access "effective immediately". Journalists from all three outlets were prevented from entering the White House grounds the following day.

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) condemned the move and called for the journalists' access to be restored.

"The American people must be able, through a free and independent press, to hold those they elect accountable, whether government officials welcome it or not," the association said on Saturday.

The WHCA argued that the decision violated the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects freedom of the press.