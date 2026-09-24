Two Brussels teenagers almost drowned, saved by off-duty lifeguards nearby

Screenshot from VTM Nieuws reportage.

A group of 15 teenagers from Brussels were visiting the coast as part of a school trip on Thursday when two of them jumped into the rough sea, causing them to nearly drown.

At around 11:00, near King Beach in Blankenberge, three lifeguards immediately entered the water in their underwear, carrying a lifebuoy, after spotting the two youngsters struggling at least 100 metres farther from shore, VTM Nieuws reported.

Other lifeguards nearby had warned them earlier, but to no avail. Swimming is currently strictly prohibited in the sea due to rough conditions and tides.

Rescuers eventually brought the two teenagers back to land. A 13-year-old boy had reportedly swallowed a significant amount of water and was suffering from severe hypothermia. He was taken to hospital.

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“His life is not in danger and he is not seriously injured,” Police Commissioner Jan Maertens told VTM Nieuws. “They were very lucky”.

Lifeguards normally stop supervising the beach in mid-September, so the rescuers were there only by chance.

The head lifeguard reportedly confronted the supervisors accompanying the school group about why the teenagers had been allowed into the sea. The supervisors reportedly said they were “unaware swimming was prohibited”.

“We can only keep warning people: never swim when there are no lifeguards present, especially in such rough seas,” the head lifeguard said. “Not even when the weather is still nice. It can cost you your life.”