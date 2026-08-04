Woman dies after being pulled from the sea on Belgian coast

an aerial view on the beach of De Panne taken from a helicopter, flying along the Belgian coast, Saturday 08 August 2020. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A woman died on De Panne beach on Monday afternoon, according to the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office, Veurne branch.

The exact circumstances of her death are being investigated.

The incident took place at around 16:00 on the beach at De Panne, when a woman had to be pulled from the water by the lifeguards.

The emergency services attempted to resuscitate her, but she died at the scene. The victim was an elderly woman, but her identity has not yet been established.

The Veurne branch of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the death.

It is still unclear whether the victim got into difficulty whilst swimming or whether she became unwell in the water.

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