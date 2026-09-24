Madame Moustache night club up for sale to save it from imminent closure

Madame Moustache café is an attraction for internationals in Brussels. Credit : The Brussels Times/ Anas El Baye

One of central Brussels' best-known nightlife spots, Madame Moustache, has been put up for sale after years of financial difficulties.

It is uncertain what the future looks like for the nightclub, which has been part of Brussels's nightlife scene for more than 15 years. Locals, tourists and international residents often visit the venue, known for its quirky vintage feel and vibe.

Located near Place Sainte-Catherine, the club has struggled immensely to keep the lights on, not to mention the devastating fire that engulfed the premises in 2022.

At the end of last year, the Madame Moustache's owner already warned that the venue's closure was "imminent". This year, a judicial reorganisation procedure was launched in an effort to protect the business from bankruptcy.

Despite the sale, Madame Moustache has not announced its closure and continues to organise events.

The hope now is that a buyer can be found to keep the venue operating. City of Brussels councillor for Culture Nawal Ben Hamou (PS) said the city wants the club to survive.

"Madame Moustache has been part of Brussels' nightlife and cultural scene for more than 15 years. It is an iconic venue in the city centre, which we have continued to support over the years," Ben Hamou told The Brussels Times.

"What we want today is for a solution to be found that preserves the activity and the jobs, and allows the venue to continue contributing to nightlife while maintaining the very particular spirit that characterises it."

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