Brussels urges some residents not to put out rubbish bags on 9 and 12 October

Rubbish bags waiting to be collected in Brussels. Credit: Brussels Cleanliness

Brussels residents are being asked not to put out their blue and yellow rubbish bags on Friday 9 and Monday 12 October as major disruptions to waste collection are expected on these days due to national days of action.

The Brussels regional waste agency Bruxelles-Propreté made a public announcement on Monday that households affected by the protests should keep their blue and yellow bags at home and put them out for the next scheduled collection. They stated the measure was intended to prevent uncollected rubbish from accumulating on streets and causing further disruption.

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For sanitary reasons, priority will be given to collecting white, green and orange bags.

The industrial action will also lead to the cancellation of mobile Recypark services scheduled in Anderlecht, Ixelles and Schaerbeek on both days. Other services could also be affected, including container collections, some Recyparks, and Proxy Chimik rounds for household chemical waste and the collection of bulky household items from homes.

Despite measures being taken in advance, the agency expects operational difficulties during both days of action. Bruxelles-Propreté said it would provide updates from the early hours of each day of action through its website and social media channels as the situation develops.