Several local French-speaking media outlets face financial difficulties

Credit: Belga.

Several local media outlets in French-speaking Belgium are facing worsening financial difficulties, according to an annual assessment published on Wednesday by the Higher Audiovisual Council (CSA).

The regulator reviewed the finances of 12 local media outlets in the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles and examined whether they met their subsidy-required production obligations in 2025. Despite the financial difficulties, the CSA found that the 12 outlets significantly exceeded their obligations for producing their own programmes.

Six local media organisations had balanced accounts, although some were operating with very limited financial margins. However, three outlets, BX1, TV Lux and Matélé, ended 2025 with an operating loss. Though TV Com is also forecasting a deficit in 2026, the CSA said this is not expected to threaten its financial position.

While Qu4tre and Télésambre both recorded positive results, but the CSA said these figures should be taken with a grain of salt. Although positive, Qu4tre's results depended on an exceptional item, and Télésambre continues to face a structural financial imbalance.

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Together, these outlets produced 4,497 hours of original programming in 2025, though total in-house production fell slightly compared with the previous year.

The regulator also noted progress on equality and diversity, as the local media outlets now have a jointly signed sector-wide charter, action plans with indicators, and a designated equality and diversity representative at each organisation.

However, gender equality within their workforces remains "open to improvement," according to the regulator.

Women accounted for 35.34% of staff at the 12 outlets in 2025, compared with 64.66% men.