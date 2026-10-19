Ten arrested over attack on delegation including Belgian diplomat in West Bank

Credit: Belga.

Ten people have been arrested by Israeli police over their alleged involvement in an attack on a European delegation, including Belgian diplomats, in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

The delegation included the Belgian consul-general, French and Polish diplomats, and Catholic representatives. According to Israeli police, masked Israeli settlers armed with sticks attacked the delegation in Taybeh, Israel.

The attackers smashed a vehicle window, while a French mayor was injured. An American photographer working for The Washington Post was also targeted.

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Israeli police said they carried out several arrests before dawn on Monday following the violence over the weekend.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency, as part of an investigation in the West Bank.

"Ten suspects have been arrested and taken in for questioning," police said in a statement. It remains unclear whether those arrested were Israeli settlers.

On Saturday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called for the settlers who attacked the American photojournalist to be prosecuted.