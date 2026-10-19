Violent protests in Belgium: What damage will your insurance cover?

Firefighters respond to cars set alight during a youth protest in Brussels on Saturday 17 October 2026. Credit: Belga/Antony Gevaert.

People whose properties are damaged during violent protests might be entitled to compensation from their insurance, Belgian insurance federation Assuralia said on Monday.

If a home, shop, or commercial building has been damaged by fire projectiles during violent protests or riots, chances are they could be covered by fire insurance policies, Assuralia explained.

The standard fire insurance also covers broken windows and damage caused by fires that might break out from firecrackers.

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Businesses that have goods stolen during unrest might also receive compensation, provided they have taken out additional insurance covering theft of merchandise.

Nonetheless, compensation is subject to a limit set out in the policy. Shopkeepers must also provide the police report reference number when submitting a claim.

Businesses forced to close temporarily for repairs might be entitled to compensation for lost income if their policy includes business interruption cover.

Depending on the contract, insurers may reimburse some or all of the income lost until the business reopens.

If those responsible for the damage are identified and convicted, insurers can seek to recover the compensation paid from them.

What about damaged cars?

Vehicle owners whose cars are vandalised during riots or violent protests can claim compensation through comprehensive car insurance, known in Belgium as omnium insurance.

However, this coverage does not apply to protestors who knowingly drive into a protest and have their vehicles damaged.

Participation in protests or riots is among the exclusions included in car insurance contracts.

Assuralia advises anyone affected to report damage to their home, business or vehicle to their insurer as quickly as possible and provide as much supporting evidence as possible.