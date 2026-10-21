Far-left activists accused of coaching young rioters in Brussels and Liège

Protesters pictured during a national manifestation against the Federal Government's budgetary measures, under the 'Keep your hands out of our pockets!' (Blijf uit onze zakken! - Pas dans nos poches) moniker, organised by the trade unions on Friday 9 October 2026 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal.

Far-left activists have infiltrated recent demonstrations in Brussels and Liège and encouraged young people to turn violent, Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) said on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Chamber's Home Affairs Committee, Quintin said security services had identified people linked to the far-left movements Code Rood and Antifa among protesters involved in recent unrest.

"Known far-left activists from Code Rood and Antifa infiltrate demonstrations to incite violence," the minister said.

He claimed that these activists had advised young people on how to behave towards police officers and what to say if questioned.

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The allegations come after several protests in Brussels and Liège descended into riots and vandalism in recent weeks, leaving dozens of police officers injured.

Many of those involved were young people, including minors.

Concerns over violence on social media

Quintin also warned about what he described as the "TikTokisation" of violence, referring to videos of the riots circulating widely on social media.

He expressed concern that the footage could encourage other young people to take part in similar acts.

The minister said he would soon meet representatives of TikTok to discuss the platform's responsibilities.

He also wants images of masked, unidentified suspects to be made public so that citizens can help police identify those responsible for the violence.

Parents should take responsibility

Quintin argued that parents must also be held accountable when their underage children take part in violent protests. "Where are they when their children are throwing paving stones at the police at best, and Molotov cocktails at worst?" he asked.

The minister suggested that parents should share responsibility for penalties imposed on their children.

His comments come as Belgian authorities continue investigating the recent unrest and seeking to identify those responsible for attacks on police officers and damage to businesses.