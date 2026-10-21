'Winter Wonders' Christmas market returns to Brussels: Everything you need to know

Credit: Winterpret.

Brussels' popular Christmas market, Winter Wonders, will return to the city in late November, featuring 238 chalets, a Ferris wheel, an ice rink and a slew of festive activities. The main theme is yet to be revealed.

You might think that it is rather early for Christmas, but Mariah Carey is starting to defrost somewhere in Beverly Hills, and the cinnamon-y smell of mulled wine will soon fill the air of central Brussels.

Winter Wonders, with its cosy chalets and fun activities, will take place in the city centre from 27 November 2026 to 3 January 2027.

Place De Brouckère will welcome back the ice skating rink and curling lanes, alongside a new virtual reality experience and a range of games. Food stalls and covered terraces will also allow visitors to enjoy the festivities while sheltering from the cold.

Behind Saint Catherine's Church, the Black Tower will be transformed into a candy cane-themed Christmas village dedicated to children. Activities will include creative workshops, meetings with Saint Nicholas and Father Christmas, free performances and choir concerts.

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For the first time, Place Poelaert will join the Winter Wonders trail, hosting a miniature Christmas village overlooking the Brussels skyline. Visitors will be able to sample festive food and donate toys for sick and disadvantaged children.

At Place de la Monnaie, a large-scale installation created in collaboration with La Monnaie Royal Theatre will feature nine Christmas trees made from recycled materials. Interactive workshops will also offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the theatre and the professions involved in its productions.

Meanwhile, Place de la Bourse will host a village celebrating the culinary and craft traditions of the Basque Country (Spain) and Béarn (France), this year's guests of honour.

The Creators Factory market will also return, showcasing the work of local designers and craftspeople.

Of the 238 chalets taking part in this year's event, 33 will carry a quality label recognising the craftsmanship and products of participating artisans. An interactive map will help visitors locate them throughout the Christmas market.