Single in Belgium? Finland is offering free trips to find love

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Finland's national tourism organisation, Visit Finland, is inviting single people from around the world to swap dating apps for a four-day culinary adventure in February 2027, offering an all-expenses-paid trip to 16 lucky travellers who are single and ready to mingle.

In Finland, an already existing concept dubbed “sinkkukori,” or single basket in English, where shoppers can pick a pink basket that signals they are single, encouraging spontaneous encounters in everyday settings instead of endless swiping and scrolling.

Called the “Finnish Dinner Date,” the idea behind the initiative is to select 16 international participants to taste Finnish food and experience the culture, with flights, accommodation, meals and activities covered by the organisers.

The lucky winners will be divided into two groups of eight, travelling to Helsinki, the capital, or to Tampere, a city in Finland’s Lakeland region. Each group will take part in a dinner date alongside two local Finnish singles, offering participants a chance to make connections.

The trips will take place between 9 and 19 February 2027, and the exact destination will be revealed to the winners after they have been selected.

Love could also be on the menu

The idea is also part of Finland’s effort to introduce internationals to its relatively little-known culinary world.

Earlier this year, Visit Finland invited residents across the country to identify dishes that best represent their regions, and renowned chefs then used the suggestions to develop four official tasting menus.

Two of those menus have already been served to international visitor, and the remaining two will feature during February’s dinner dates.

The programme will include cultural activities as well, where participants will be introduced to Finnish traditions and local experiences as well as the country’s stunning landscapes.

How to apply for the free trip

Those interested in taking part must complete a two-step application process before 10 November 2026 at 10:59 Belgian time.

First, applicants must record a short video in English answering the question: “What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?”

The video must be posted on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tagging Visit Finland’s official account.

Applicants must then complete an online form, including a link to their video submission.

The tourism organisation will announce the successful candidates on 1 December 2026. Competition could be fierce, given that only 16 places are available.

Those willing to travel in search of romance should not hesitate, it could be a memorable winter getaway, and perhaps the beginning of a love story over Finnish food.

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