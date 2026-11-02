Belgian man jailed for 20 months after holding OnlyFans model captive for two days

Illustration image. Credit: Pixabay

A man from Genk, in the province of Limburg near Hasselt, has been given 20 months behind bars and fined €1,600 for holding a young OnlyFans model captive in his flat for two days.

The 21-year-old woman was forced to jump from the balcony of the man’s flat to escape, suffering fractures to her elbow and hip.

The Flemish man had initially contacted the woman through her OnlyFans account, a subscription-based platform where creators can share personal and intimate content with paying subscribers.

The young woman had met the man in question several times before an argument escalated on 15 April 2025.

The dispute began over nude photographs the woman was sending to her subscribers while sitting on the man’s sofa. The man then locked the front door and confiscated her phone, and prevented her from leaving the flat.

Unable to escape through the front door, the woman repeatedly attempted to flee via the balcony. Each time, the man grabbed her by the hair, dragged her back inside and physically assaulted her.

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Escape from balcony

The following day, the woman managed to get her phone back and locked herself in the bathroom. The man allegedly threatened to break down the door and suffocate her with a bath towel. Fearing for her safety, she made another attempt to escape through the balcony.

A neighbour witnessed her climbing over the railing, lowering herself from the balcony, and dropping to the ground.

Other neighbours, alerted by her screams, contacted the police, who found the woman lying below the balcony.

The defendant was already known to police, having previously been convicted 13 times for offences including sexual crimes, assault, drug-related offences, and involvement in a criminal organisation.

The Tongeren Criminal Court sentenced him to 20 months in prison and imposed a €1,600 fine.