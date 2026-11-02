Belgian federal prosecutor launches investigation into supermarket cyberattacks

Federal prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw. Credit: SOPHIE KIP/BELGA

Belgium’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into a cyberattack targeting refrigeration systems at supermarkets and other retailers across the country.

The investigation was launched on Monday, the prosecutor’s spokesperson confirmed, following reports in several Belgian media outlets. No further details were provided.

Several supermarket chains, including Delhaize, Carrefour, Intermarché and Spar, reported “IT incidents” affecting refrigeration systems at dozens of stores across Flanders and Wallonia on Monday morning.

Cybercriminals reportedly activated the defrost mode of refrigeration systems remotely overnight from Sunday to Monday, causing temperatures in refrigerators and freezers to rise above legally permitted limits. As a result, numerous retailers were forced to dispose of affected food products.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB) confirmed that it was aware of the incident but said it had no further information.

The organisation also expressed concern over the growing number of cyber incidents, partly driven by the targeted use of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the CCB, this trend has accelerated over the past six months.

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