Prosecutors have sought a one-year prison sentence for a man accused of assaulting both his parents, the Leuven Criminal Court heard on Tuesday morning.

On 31 August, a neighbour alerted police to an incident at the family home. When officers arrived, they found the man’s father injured, with a cut beneath his severely swollen eye. The mother also had an injury to her arm.

Police discovered blood in several areas of the house, along with knives scattered across the floor, including a chef’s knife, and a damaged television screen.

The whereabouts of the defendant, identified as L.L., were initially unknown. However, he called his father while officers were investigating the scene and was arrested nearby shortly afterwards.

The man denied the allegations during his first police interview, claiming that his father had attacked him. He later partially admitted to the offences when questioned by the investigating judge.

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Previous criminal record

According to the prosecution, the defendant has serious personal difficulties that require professional support.

“He quickly feels that he is being attacked and urgently needs guidance,” the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecution also highlighted the man’s extensive criminal record, noting that several other cases remain pending against him, including allegations involving his father.

He is also facing separate proceedings before the Limburg Criminal Court.

L.L. has been held in pre-trial detention for some time. Prosecutors said the requested one-year prison sentence could potentially be accompanied by a suspended sentence subject to probation conditions, including mandatory support and supervision.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on 8 December.