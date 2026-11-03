Belgium's federal parliament’s Interior and Justice Committees will question the Court of Audit, as well as former Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) and Interior Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) over the controversial i-Police project.

The two ministers, who were responsible for the Interior portfolio under the previous and current governments respectively will be questioned about the project’s management and spending.

According to the Court of Audit, the i-Police programme cost €139.4 million between 2016 and 2025. Their report identified several shortcomings in the management and oversight of the programme.

On Tuesday, governing coalition parties and the opposition agreed to hear representatives of the Court of Audit, followed by both ministers on the same day.

The hearings will take place at a later date.

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