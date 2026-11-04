Walloon Government Minister François Desquesnes (Les Engagés) has confirmed that a complaint has been forwarded to his administration concerning Joël Hasselin, an MR councillor in Courcelles, who was convicted for assaulting police officers in early October

Local Socialist Party (PS) representatives submitted the complaint and are calling for action over Hasselin’s conviction.

During an urgent questions session in the Walloon Parliament on Wednesday, PS MP Isabella Greco claimed that the governing majority had blocked her attempts to question the minister on the matter four times.

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Parliament President Willy Borsus (MR) disputed the allegation, saying that only one question had been rejected, while two others had been converted into written questions.

Desquesnes confirmed that he had received the complaint and referred it to his administration. He said he was awaiting its assessment of the facts before deciding what action to take.

The minister also pointed out that a procedure exists in Wallonia’s Code of Local Democracy and Decentralisation to allow the regional government to suspend or dismiss an alderman for serious misconduct or gross negligence.