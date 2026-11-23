After his meeting with the King on Monday, PM De Wever (N-VA) announced that if there is no budget agreement by the end of the year, the federal government will no longer be able to govern.

In a statement issued right after the royal audience, De Wever announced that he would convene the leaders of the five governing parties in a fresh attempt to resolve the political deadlock.

“This morning, it was established that it is impossible to reach an agreement within the core cabinet on the budget proposal,” the Prime Minister said.

Related News

“The balance of the proposal is not accepted by one coalition partner,” he added, in an apparent reference to the Flemish socialist party Vooruit. De Wever said he would now summon the leaders of the governing parties “to see whether and how they are willing to reach a solution.”

The Prime Minister also set a deadline linked to the introduction of provisional monthly budget allocations at the turn of the year.

“If there is no budget agreement by the time the provisional twelfths come into effect, the government will de facto no longer be able to govern, and its existence will therefore come to an end,” he warned.

The announcement follows another unsuccessful round of budget negotiations on Monday morning, during which Vooruit refused to accept De Wever’s latest proposal, according to MR Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval.

The Flemish socialists have been demanding greater contributions from the wealthiest and fewer cuts to healthcare and pensions.

Earlier on Monday, King Philippe urged the Prime Minister to continue negotiations and called on all coalition parties to take responsibility to avoid a prolonged political crisis.