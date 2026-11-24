Belgian federal police have arrested eight people suspected of involvement in a criminal network that allegedly used Brussels Airport to smuggle large quantities of cannabis from Thailand into Europe.

The arrests took place on Monday 23 November, following an investigation led by the Halle-Vilvoorde Federal Judicial Police, with support from Europol, police announced on Tuesday.

Five of those arrested work for companies operating at Brussels Airport, while two others are former employees.

Police also carried out eight searches, seizing four luxury vehicles, a substantial amount of cash, and numerous mobile phones and laptops.

The criminal proceeds generated by the network are estimated at several million euros, although authorities are still assessing the total value of the assets linked to the alleged operation.

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More than two tonnes of cannabis seized

The investigation began in May 2025 after a shipment of 600kg of cannabis was sent from Thailand to Brussels Airport.

A few weeks later, a further 833kg of cannabis was seized. Investigators subsequently identified evidence suggesting that the shipments were linked to the same criminal organisation.

According to federal police, the network allegedly used shell companies and contacts within the air cargo industry to facilitate the shipments.

The suspects are also believed to have repeatedly changed their transport routes and operating methods to evade police and customs checks.

Between 2025 and 2026, a total of 2.4 tonnes of cannabis was seized in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Turkey in connection with the investigation.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of an investigating judge, with support from Europol, and remains ongoing under the competent judicial authorities.