The City of Brussels has resumed its free daily soup distribution in nursery, primary and secondary schools, providing a mid-morning snack to around 14,000 pupils.

From November until June, nearly 1,000 litres of soup will be distributed every day at 10:00 to more than 12,000 nursery and primary school pupils and 2,000 secondary school students, city officials announced on Tuesday.

The initiative forms part of the city's longstanding efforts to promote healthy eating habits among children.

According to the latest figures from the Belgian public health institute Sciensano, 19.4% of children aged two to 17 in Belgium are overweight, while 4.8% are living with obesity.

In Brussels, the figures are higher, at 24% and 5.5% respectively.

The city's French-speaking education councillor, Faouzia Hariche (PS), and Dutch-speaking counterpart, Anaïs Maes (Vooruit), highlighted these figures to underline the importance of healthy nutrition in schools.

The City of Brussels has pursued health education initiatives for the past 20 years, including the provision of free soup to pupils.

A budget of €120,000 has been allocated to the programme for the current school year.

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