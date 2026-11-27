Motorists travelling into Brussels on Friday 27 November are being warned of significant traffic disruption as Black Friday shopping, the opening of Kanal–Centre Pompidou, and the launch of Winter Wonders are expected to draw large crowds into the capital.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone has urged visitors to use public transport wherever possible, warning that the three events taking place on the same day could lead to substantial delays on roads into the city centre.

Shoppers heading into central Brussels for Black Friday will be joined by visitors attending the opening of the Kanal–Centre Pompidou cultural centre, housed in the former Citroën garage, and the launch of the capital’s annual Christmas market.

Police have advised those travelling by car to allow additional journey time or use park-and-ride facilities on the outskirts of the Brussels-Capital Region.

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Restricted access around the Vismet from 15:00

Motorists should expect restrictions around the Vismet area, one of the main Winter Wonders locations.

Between 15:00 and 22:00 on Friday, vehicle access to the surrounding streets will be limited to permit holders and people with reduced mobility. A designated drop-off point will remain accessible via Rue du Rouleau. The restrictions will also apply during busy periods on weekends and throughout the Christmas holidays.

Drivers wishing to avoid congestion in the centre can leave their vehicles at the Ceria or Crainhem park-and-ride facilities and continue their journey by metro.

Both locations are approximately 20 minutes from the festivities by public transport.

According to the organisers, parking costs €3, with free parking available upon presentation of a valid STIB ticket. Paid underground car parks are also available around the city centre, including at Rogier, Poelaert, 2 Portes, Loi and Porte de Hal, and visitors travelling by public transport can take metro lines 1 or 5 or trains to Brussels-Central to reach the Grand-Place.

Cyclists can use underground bicycle parking facilities at Bourse and De Brouckère, which together provide more than 800 spaces. Those heading towards the Bourse area can use tram lines 4 and 10.

Four STIB bus routes affected

Despite police recommendations to use public transport, several STIB bus services will also be disrupted by the Christmas market.

The Brussels public transport operator has announced changes to routes 29, 46, 71 and 89 throughout the Winter Wonders period. The changes will apply on Friday evenings from 18:00, Saturdays and Sundays from 14:00, and during the winter holidays after 14:00, except on 24 and 31 December.

Bus routes 29 and 71 will terminate at Brussels-Central instead of continuing to De Brouckère, and route 46 will be split into two separate sections, operating between Moortebeek and Anneessens, and between Pannenhuis and De Brouckère.

Meanwhile, route 89 will be diverted from the Triangle stop and terminate at Anneessens.

STIB said the changes have been incorporated into its journey planner, available through its website and mobile application.

Winter Wonders runs until January

Winter Wonders opens on Friday 27 November and runs until 3 January 2027, with festivities spread across the Grand-Place, Sainte-Catherine, Place de la Monnaie and Mont des Arts.

The Christmas market will feature more than 200 chalets, alongside attractions including a Ferris wheel, ice rink and curling facilities.

The event will be open daily from 12:00 to 22:00, with early closing at 18:00 on 24 and 31 December and on its final day.

Brussels police said officers would be deployed to manage traffic flows and urged motorists to follow their instructions.

Visitors are advised to consult the official Winter Wonders transport guide and the STIB journey planner before travelling.