Following what Belgium's Centre for Cybersecurity (CCB) considers the biggest cyberattack in Flanders earlier this week, experts fear that years from now, people's data could be used for fraud.

The target was Inovim, a software company based in Aalst that supplies recycling and other software to a large number of local authorities in Flanders. The attacker goes by the name BabidiGhost and reportedly used AI to get into its systems, then put the stolen data up for sale.

The personal data of up to 1.2 million people in 82 municipalities might be out in the open, ready to use, ready to sell.

According to cybersecurity pundit Eddy Willems, the breach stands out because of how many people might have been affected, but the worst consequences could take years to show.

In terms of visibility, this was "no doubt" the biggest data breach Flanders has ever seen, Willems said.

"Whether it’s the most damaging is another matter," he explained. "That depends on what someone does with the data. National register numbers are in there, and for many Belgians that’s the equivalent of a social security number. That’s clearly bad news. On the other hand, it doesn’t look like any passwords were taken."

His main worry is potential phishing that happens after a data breach like this. "With this kind of data, criminals can make their messages very targeted, and that’s always a big problem with leaks like this."

The hacker reportedly used DeepSeek's AI for the attacks. "A lot of AI systems have safeguards that block this kind of request, but clearly not all of them do. Most chatbots are protected against some forms of abuse, and some aren’t."

According to Willems, international rules are needed so every AI system has these protections. "The hard part is getting such rules introduced and enforced worldwide."

This is especially important as AI models are being used in plenty of attacks, to find weak spots in systems at the very least. "It’s too late to stop attackers from using it."

The upside, he said, is that defenders are also using AI a lot, "and that’s a good thing."

Still, many of the attacks still come down to weak authentication: for systems with important personal data, relying on a password alone shouldn’t be acceptable anymore. "Anything involving sensitive data should have multi-factor authentication."

Supply-chain attack

But how can one company's breach hit so many municipalities? "It’s what we call a supply-chain attack. Criminals break into a company that supplies software or services to other organisations. Hack that company, and everyone using its software can suffer."

Belgium's cybersecurity centre has seen many similar cases, and warns that they are becoming more common.

Ensuring that services are not easy to get into and having multi-factor authentication are two major steps to prevent this.

"For anything involving our personal data, we should be using multi-factor authentication. In my opinion, that’s the biggest mistake in this case," Willems said.

In practice, this can mean biometrics, like a fingerprint or face recognition, or a physical security key used alongside a password, for example.

"In Belgium, we already have itsme, which is a very good example," he said. "We use these tools every day, so why don’t servers holding sensitive data use something similar? That’s the real problem."

Still, Willems does not think the Flemish authorities reacted too slowly to cyber threats, but stressed that thorough security checks when organisations bring in outside software providers are missing.

"The company that supplied the software should have been much more careful about how the system was built and secured. That needs a much closer look in the future," he said. "The security could have been far better from the start. It’s too late for that now, but I hope lessons are learned."

What happens with leaked data?

One of the biggest problems with leaks like this is that once the data is in criminal hands, it can be used and reused years later. "Someone could build a very convincing fake message from it, a fake traffic fine for example."

Willems urged the public to always stay alert, but stressed that governments have to learn from this too. "They should look at how people can check that a fine or any other official message is genuine."

According to him, victims whose data has been misused following a data breach could take organisations to court.

"People hand over their data because they trust organisations to look after it," he said. "If it can be shown that an organisation made poor decisions or skipped proper security, there could be grounds for a court case."

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