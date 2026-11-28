More than 120 municipalities may have been affected by a hack involving recycling parks, significantly more than previously reported, according to cybersecurity firm Secutec.

On Wednesday, Secutec and SOCRadar said personal data belonging to 1.2 million people in Flanders had been stolen from 82 municipalities with the help of an AI agent.

The number later rose to 86, but Secutec chief executive Geert Baudewijns said on Saturday the company now estimates that more than 120 municipalities were affected.

The hacker did not breach the municipalities’ own systems. Instead, access was gained through an inadequately secured server belonging to a service provider, which held data and passwords linked to recycling parks.

The stolen information includes names, addresses, dates of birth, national register numbers, identity card numbers, IBAN bank account numbers and, in some cases, number plates.

Baudewijns said the initial figures were based on the data that was easiest to verify. Secutec is now working with the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium to examine more complex sets of hacked information.

“We now have to check separate folders one by one,” Baudewijns said. “We only publish the names of municipalities when we are 100 per cent certain.”

He said the full scale of the breach should become clear within a few days. The Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium is then expected to formally notify the affected municipalities.

According to public broadcaster VRT, which first reported the expanded list of municipalities, that could happen as early as Tuesday.

Secutec and SOCRadar published a list of affected municipalities on Friday, saying incomplete and incorrect information had been circulating.

They said that, as a result, municipalities and intermunicipal bodies were left uncertain about whether they had been affected and were unable to properly inform residents.

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