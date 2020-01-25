 
Patient suspected of being infected by Corona virus in Brussels is cleared
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Latest News:
Patient suspected of being infected by Corona virus...
Several Belgians win multi-million jackpots at EuroMillions draw...
The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to...
Foreign intelligence services suspected of infiltrating Belgian intelligence...
“Spectacular” increase in numbers signing a living property...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 January 2020
    Patient suspected of being infected by Corona virus in Brussels is cleared
    Several Belgians win multi-million jackpots at EuroMillions draw
    The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to address climate crisis
    Foreign intelligence services suspected of infiltrating Belgian intelligence
    “Spectacular” increase in numbers signing a living property mandate in Belgium
    Three NGOs take arms export decision to court
    Leuven sends refugees back to slum landlord they escaped from
    Possible third wolf spotted in Flanders
    Fedasil regrets Theo Francken’s tweets about buying boxing gloves for reception centre
    Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women
    Belgian air traffic control sets eyes on better drone safety
    These ten professions no longer require a diploma in Flanders
    Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions of China
    Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar terminal
    Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures
    Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic
    Six dead in shooting in southern Germany
    Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence
    Flemish government shifts disability budget: what changes?
    C&A closes 13 stores in Germany
    View more

    Patient suspected of being infected by Corona virus in Brussels is cleared

    Saturday, 25 January 2020
    © Paul-Henri Verlooy/Belga

    Belgian media are reporting a patient has been admitted to St-Pierre hospital in central Brussels, showing symptoms of the Corona virus. However the health ministry has confirmed the man does not have the virus.

    The disease has already led to 41 deaths in China, the lockdown of several cities and the complete closure of the city of Wuhan, the place where the virus first made its appearance.

    A warning about the disease and its symptoms has been issued to doctors in Belgium as the cases approach closer to Belgium’s borders. Three cases have been confirmed in France, two in Paris and one in Bordeaux.

    The symptoms are described as shortness of breath, cough and fever – symptoms common to many different causes. The man suspected of being infected with the virus, however, had recently returned from China, thus adding to suspicion. But when blood samples were taken and tested at the university hospital in Leuven, it was found that the Corona virus was not present.

    The St-Pierre hospital has been named by the federal ministry of health as the reference centre for any apparent appearance of the disease. The ministry circular sent to GPs described the symptoms and adds, “It is recommended that travellers who present with fever accompanied by respiratory symptoms during their trip or in the two weeks following their return from China contact their doctor by phone and mention their travels”.

    Patients presenting with a suspected viral infection – and with the appropriate travel history – should be placed in isolation if possible, and otherwise transport by special ambulance to St-Pierre. Blood tests are to be carried out at Leuven. Anyone who has been in contact with the subject is to be inspected medically. They will not be placed in isolation, but will continue to be inspected twice daily. If they develop symptoms, they will then come under the isolation protocol for the original patient.

    The Belgian foreign affairs ministry is aware of 11 of their nationals present in China in the area affected by the outbreak. All have been contacted by email.

    We are following the situation, and have advised our people to be careful, to avoid animal markets, animals living and dead, the consumption of raw meat and contact with sick people,” a ministry spokesperson told Le Vif. “They are also advised to observe proper hygiene rules, and to consult a doctor if the slightest symptom shows itself. The situation is changing rapidly, so we advise everyone travelling to China to follow the instructions of local authorities and the World Health Organisation.”

    For anyone travelling to China, the foreign affairs ministry has advised that any trip to Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated, is not recommended. Anyone travelling elsewhere in the country should respect local advice.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job