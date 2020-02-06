 
Calls for new Neder-Over-Heembeek tram to run to Vilvoorde
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 February, 2020
Latest News:
Calls for new Neder-Over-Heembeek tram to run to...
University of Leuven develops smart technology against scamming...
Telenet begins switching off analogue radio signal in...
Walloon government will press GSK to limit job...
‘Decathlon killer’ guilty of raping and strangling minor...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    Calls for new Neder-Over-Heembeek tram to run to Vilvoorde
    University of Leuven develops smart technology against scamming
    Telenet begins switching off analogue radio signal in Belgium
    Walloon government will press GSK to limit job losses
    ‘Decathlon killer’ guilty of raping and strangling minor who refused his advances
    6-month-old baby summoned to Brussels court
    100 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Sunday
    Faulty Boeing strands hundreds of Belgians in Jamaica
    Climate targets: government is counting wind farms not yet in operation
    Hate speech probe launched after mass prayer for late Brussels Muslim leader
    Criticism of Flemish government’s food app which cost €550,000
    For the first time, police officers sanctioned for gambling
    Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school strikes
    Prime Minister of German region swept to power by the extreme right
    Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning Office warns
    WHO needs over half billion euro to fight coronavirus outbreak
    Cancer is second leading cause of death across Europe
    European Commission proposes new EU-accession process
    Belgian parliament wants to impose penalties for ‘revenge porn’
    January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe
    View more

    Calls for new Neder-Over-Heembeek tram to run to Vilvoorde

    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    © Benoit Vanzeveren/Belga

    A public transport action group is calling for a new tram route linking the centre of Brussels with the outlying district of Neder-Over-Heembeek has called for the line to be extended by one kilometre to the centre of Vilvoorde.

    The new route will link the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, which is actually part of Brussels-City municipality, with Place Rogier, passing by Dockx shopping centre and the Brussels North station.

    Several of the stops on the tram’s route offer a transfer to other lines going to Vilvoorde, but the group Openbaar Vervoer Nu (Public Transport Now) is pointing out that simply by extending the new tram route by one kilometre, commuters would have a direct link with the centre of Brussels, currently served by the 47 bus and trains from Vilvoorde. And that, said Ruben Van Miegroet of the group’s action committee, would bring “thousands of potential extra passengers” to the Stib service.

    Ideally, the group would like to see the line extended by 1.2km from the military hospital to Medialaan, where numerous media companies, including VTM but also independent production houses and service providers, are based.

    And the group goes further. It’s plan also includes a Park & Ride car park outside the Brussels Ring, where motorists could leave their car and take the tram or bus into the city. Not only would that ease congestion and pollution in the city, but since it would be just outside the low-emissions zone, it would allow some car owners to avoid scrapping older vehicles to buy new ones.

    We are not opposed to the project as such,” said Pieterjan Desmet, spokesperson for Brussels mobility minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen). However the ministry points out that the change would involve heavy infrastructure work, and might not be technically feasible.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job