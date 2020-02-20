“Filthiest street in Brussels” gets a makeover...

But that is all about to change, with the start of works by the rail infrastructure company Infrabel, which owns the land on the other side of the fence. They have begun replacing the railings with a four-metre wire fence which will make it much more difficult to heave a heavy bag of rubbish over to the other side.
Infrabel has also invited local residents to decorate the new fence with photos and flowers, “to brighten up the neighbourhood,” said municipal councillor for cleanliness Gloria Garcia-Fernandez (MR).
Her predecessor Khadija Zamouri (Open VLD), who was at the origin of efforts to clean up the street, said, “I’m delighted that this project will be carried on by my successor. The neighbourhood is struggling under the weight of continuing fly-tipping, and we hope the installation of this fence, as well as the reconstruction of the street will bring an end to the problem.”
The Brussels regional government, meanwhile, has approved a permit for a makeover for the whole street, including a new cycle path and footpath, and smart street-lighting. Later, some of the waste ground behind the fence will go to add to a new cycle freeway as part of the Regional Express Network.