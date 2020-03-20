 
Coronavirus: Belgian Pride postponed until August
Friday, 20 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian Pride postponed until August

    Friday, 20 March 2020
    The festival was scheduled to take place from 8 to 24 May, but has been postponed until the end of August. Credit: Eric Danhier/The Belgian Pride

    The Belgian Pride Festival, an event which celebrates LGBTI+ people in Belgium, has been postponed until August in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The festival was scheduled to take place in May, but has been postponed until the end of August because of the coronavirus.

    “In Belgium, we are currently experiencing a situation that we have not experienced for a long time, and of which we hope never to have to experience it again. The Belgian Pride Festival brings together more than 100,000 visitors in Brussels every year. This can and should only take place in safe and sanitary conditions,” the non-profit organisation said in a press release, adding that the new date will be 29 August.

    The three LGBTI+ umbrella organisations, Arc-en-Ciel Wallonie, çavaria, and RainbowHouse Brussels, made the decision together with the city of Brussels. “We are now focusing on the reorganisation so that we can welcome everyone to a complete edition in August,” the organisation said.

    The theme of this year’s Pride will be mental and physical health, with more than 80 groups and organisations taking part in the parade.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

