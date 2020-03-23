Coronavirus: STIB increases frequency to hospitals...

In order to increase the frequency on these essential lines, some lines that are considered non-essential will be interruped. Credit: © MIVB

The Brussels public transport company STIB has adjusted its services to increase the frequency of the metros, trams and buses that serve hospitals and care centres in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

After STIB’s decision to reduce its services last week, the company now announced that it would increase the frequency on several lines again, focussing on lines when the majority of people commute to and from work, and the lines serving hospitals and care centres.

In order to increase the frequency on these essential lines, some bus-lines that are considered non-essential, such as line 33, “which mainly carries tourists and people in their leisure time” or line 72 “which is used infrequently and serves the ULB and ADEPS, which have since been closed” will be interrupted, according to STIB.

The company also said that passengers no longer have to take into account the paper timetable at the stops, as they are no longer up te date. Real-time information will be available on the screens, the app and the website.

