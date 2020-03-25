Flemish university colleges move to ‘limited contact’ on 18 May

Flemish university colleges are planning the possibility to begin “limited contact teaching” as of 18 May, but only for “educational activities of primary importance.”

During these “limited contact” courses, strict conditions such as social distancing will have to be respected. In addition, the measure is subject to possible “government instructions to the contrary.”

Distance learning remains in force until 17 May, the Vlaamse Hogescholenraad, which represents the university colleges in the north of the country, said on Wednesday.

Across Belgium, universities have decided to maintain distance learning until the end of the semester in June. More practical courses, however, pose more of a problem.

“For a series of teaching forms such as practical work, learning at the workplace, internships or for a series of training courses such as in art, health care or teaching, digital lessons are not possible. The Flemish university colleges are therefore organising from 18 May onwards the possibility of limited contact teaching, but only for essential activities.”

On the side of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, the spokesperson for the Minister of Higher Education Valérie Glatigny had indicated at the beginning of the week that the circular provides for the suspension of face-to-face teaching and the switch to distance learning until 5 April. “We’ll see if we need to extend the measure after Easter. Depending on the situation, universities will have to position themselves.”

The Brussels Times