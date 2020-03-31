 
Charleroi Airport could partially resume flights on 4 May
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    Charleroi Airport could partially resume flights on 4 May

    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    There will be five new routes from Brussels Charleroi airport for the 2019-2020 winter season. Credit: Belga.

    Charleroi airport, which temporarily shut down on March 24, due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, could partially resume its commercial activities from Sunday, May 3, at 11:59 pm, the airport said Tuesday.

    “Since March 24, 2020 (23h59), the airport has closed access to its infrastructure to passengers and airlines. In accordance with the recommendations of the federal government and according to the information received from the airlines, the partial resumption of commercial activities on the tarmac of Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) could take place on Sunday 3 May 2020 (23h59)”, BSCA announced in a press release.

    The coronavirus crisis has hit the entire European aviation sector, at least in terms of passenger transport, and has resulted in airlines grounding of a good part, if not all, of their fleets.

    Related News

     

    According to the schedules announced by the airlines operating on its tarmac, BSCA now believes that it will be able to resume part of its commercial activities as of Sunday 3 May 2020 (23:59), that is to say, in concrete terms, as of Monday 4 May in the morning, the airport explained.

    This date, however, will have to be made official at a later date, “depending on how the situation develops and in agreement with the various parties to guarantee the safety of everyone”, warns the airport.

    Currently, Belgium has extended its lockdown deadline until 19 April to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). After the two-week extension period, the situation will be evaluated, and the measures will possibly be extended for another two weeks, until 3 May. The situation will be monitored constantly.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

