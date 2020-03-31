Coronavirus: Belgium makes spitting punishable by fines and jail time

Spitting on food products has also been made a punishable by even harsher penalties, with offenders risking a fine that could reach a whopping €16,000 and up to five years in prison, De Standaard reports.
The harsher approach on spitting offences come as police report instances of people spitting on officers against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the second weekend since Belgium introduced lockdown measures against the virus, two men were arrested in Antwerp for spitting on police enforcing the confinement rules.
“We want to signal that this is not permissible. Given the consequences that the coronavirus can have, it can be very traumatising for the officer,” Attorneys General Chair Erwin Dernicourt said.
Across Belgium, police officers have been working on enforcing the lockdown measures, currently set to remain in place until 19 April.
A week into the lockdown in Brussels, at least two police zones said they had drawn up hundreds of reports concerning violations of the lockdown, and announced Monday that two repeat offenders had been arrested.