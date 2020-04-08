STIB marks social distancing seats with stickers...

Seats on Brussels public transport will now be marked with stickers to ensure passengers are respecting appropriate social distancing of 1.50 metres.

The majority of the seats on Brussels public transport now feature a round red sticker with a cross and the message: “please do not use this seat”.

With this action, public transport operator STIB aims for everyone to know where they can sit in order to keep the required social distance.

Stickers have also been placed on public transport doors to remind passengers to respect the measures on social distancing.

“Our administrative staff members helped their colleagues in the field to put these stickers in our vehicles. They make it possible to distribute passengers well and to keep them 1.5 metres apart,” STIB said on Twitter.

