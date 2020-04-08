 
STIB marks social distancing seats with stickers
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
STIB marks social distancing seats with stickers...
Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last...
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s health is improving...
EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response...
Belgium in Brief: ‘Too Early’ To Loosen Lockdowns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    STIB marks social distancing seats with stickers
    Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last 24 hours
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s health is improving
    EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response to Covid-19’
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Too Early’ To Loosen Lockdowns
    Brussels considers new use for air raid shelter under flea market
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23,403 confirmed cases
    ‘Too early’ to undo coronavirus lockdowns, says WHO Europe boss
    Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet
    Coronavirus: Belgium restarts services for asylum seekers
    Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer
    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
    Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine
    Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open
    Temporarily unemployed because of coronavirus: What now?
    Brussels Airlines flights could be reduced in the long term
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to fast-track vaccine
    View more

    STIB marks social distancing seats with stickers

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Seats on Brussels public transport will now be marked with stickers to ensure passengers are respecting appropriate social distancing of 1.50 metres.

    The majority of the seats on Brussels public transport now feature a round red sticker with a cross and the message: “please do not use this seat”.

    With this action, public transport operator STIB aims for everyone to know where they can sit in order to keep the required social distance.

    Stickers have also been placed on public transport doors to remind passengers to respect the measures on social distancing.

    Related News

     

    “Our administrative staff members helped their colleagues in the field to put these stickers in our vehicles. They make it possible to distribute passengers well and to keep them 1.5 metres apart,” STIB said on Twitter.

    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job