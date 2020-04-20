 
Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams
Monday, 20 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    The Brussels school group is also thinking of organising summer school in the month of August, for pupils who have fallen behind. Credit: Belga

    The 38 primary schools and 17 secondary schools belonging to the Brussels’ School Group will not organise exams at the end of the school year because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “Exceptional times call for exceptional measures,” said Karin Struys of the Brussels School Group to Bruzz. “With a general consensus, we have decided that our schools will not organise final exams this year. In this way, we want to make maximum use of tailor-made teaching. Pupils who are already behind in school should not be left behind,” she added.

    However, that does not mean that all pupils will pass this year. “We are going to grade on the basis of continuous evaluation. The pupils’ scores on the tasks they now have to do at home will be calculated into the grades they have received during the school year,” Struys said.

    In Flanders and Wallonia, there is no clarity yet on what will happen to schools, now that the Easter holidays are over but the shutdown measures have been extended until at least 3 May. However, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said last week that “a gradual return to school” from May is likely.

    “Schools can decide autonomously whether or not to organise exams. However, almost all school regulations state that these exams have to take place, which is why the Education Department is now working with all its might on an emergency decree,” said Struys. “This should enable all schools to quickly adapt their regulations so that they do not have to organise exams,” she added.

    Additionally, the Brussels school group is also thinking of organising summer school in the month of August, for pupils who have fallen behind. “We are definitely in favour of that idea. If we can send the pupils who really need it to summer school in the last two weeks of August, everyone will start on 1 September with equal opportunities. That’s what we have to go for,” said Struys.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

