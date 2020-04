A total of 3,320 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Brussels nursing homes out of whom 260 residents and 70 staff members have tested positive.

The number of confirmed cases among nursing home residents tested so far accounts for around 13% of the total 2,014 who have been tested so far.

Among staff, 70, or 5.4% have tested positive since widespread testing efforts in Belgian nursing homes begun on 10 April.

Related News:

The figures, included in the latest update by federal health institute Sciensano, put nursing homes in the Brussels-Capital Region below the national average in terms of Covid-19 contagion among both staff and residents.

Testing efforts are ongoing in Brussels, Wallonia and Flanders, with the preliminary results from the latter showing that around 20% of residents tested positive.

A spokesperson for regional health agency Iriscare told Bruzz that it would take an estimated three weeks to complete testing on the around 15,000 residents and 7,000 staff in Brussels’ nursing homes, with results not expected before early May.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times