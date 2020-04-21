Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h

The City of Brussels will lower the speed limit inside the inner ring road to 20 km/h during the lockdown measures because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

All streets in the pentagon-shaped city centre will become residential areas, meaning that pedestrians have priority everywhere, and may use the full width of the street to move around, reports Le Soir.

The measure will enter into force from the end of April or the beginning of May, reports Bruzz. Traffic signs will be installed and the police will monitor compliance with the rules. The aim is to give the people living in the city more space, as a lack of fresh air could easily play on the citizens’ mental health.

“It is a measure that will evolve,” said mayor Philippe Close (PS), according to both media. “The police will keep an eye on it, and based on the experiences and risk zones, speed inhibitors such as flower boxes or concrete blocks can gradually be installed,” he added.

With these measures, the City also wants to anticipate a relaxation of the lockdown measures by the National Security Council from the beginning of May.

The Bois de la Cambre forest, which was closed on 19 March, will remain car-free, possibly even until the end of the summer holidays.

However, this is a “dangerous and mediatised” decision, according to David Weytsman (MR). “Talking about new meeting places at the time of the lockdown is risky,” he said to Bruzz. “The city centre must not become a mass meeting place, as the Bois de la Cambre forest has become through the unilateral decision of the mayor to make it car-free,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times