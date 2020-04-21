 
Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to...
Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say...
Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too...
Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education...
More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h
    Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say
    Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too
    Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education Minister
    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
    Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results
    Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4 May
    Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms appear
    Press Freedom: Belgium drops three places in world ranking
    Belgium in Brief: Not The Smartest Strategy
    Belgium will begin testing people with flu symptoms for Covid-19
    Counting care centre deaths is not the smartest strategy, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 172 hospital admissions
    Belgium is hiring ‘corona detectives’ to ready lockdown rollback
    Coronavirus: nearly 2,700 fines in Brussels this month
    Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended, says Trump
    Coronavirus: 13% of confirmed cases among Brussels’ nursing home residents
    Single parents granted extra parental leave due to lockdown
    Coronavirus: still no evidence your pet can infect you
    Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check
    View more

    Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h

    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The City of Brussels will lower the speed limit inside the inner ring road to 20 km/h during the lockdown measures because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    All streets in the pentagon-shaped city centre will become residential areas, meaning that pedestrians have priority everywhere, and may use the full width of the street to move around, reports Le Soir.

    The measure will enter into force from the end of April or the beginning of May, reports Bruzz. Traffic signs will be installed and the police will monitor compliance with the rules. The aim is to give the people living in the city more space, as a lack of fresh air could easily play on the citizens’ mental health.

    “It is a measure that will evolve,” said mayor Philippe Close (PS), according to both media. “The police will keep an eye on it, and based on the experiences and risk zones, speed inhibitors such as flower boxes or concrete blocks can gradually be installed,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    With these measures, the City also wants to anticipate a relaxation of the lockdown measures by the National Security Council from the beginning of May.

    The Bois de la Cambre forest, which was closed on 19 March, will remain car-free, possibly even until the end of the summer holidays.

    However, this is a “dangerous and mediatised” decision, according to David Weytsman (MR). “Talking about new meeting places at the time of the lockdown is risky,” he said to Bruzz. “The city centre must not become a mass meeting place, as the Bois de la Cambre forest has become through the unilateral decision of the mayor to make it car-free,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job