Saint-Josse makes wearing masks mandatory in shops...

The Brussels commune of Saint-Josse has decided to impose the wearing of face masks in the shops on the communal territory.

Saint-Josse Mayor Emir Kir has issued a police order to make the wearing of masks mandatory in all shops that are open to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the gradual deconfinement and the opening of shops, contacts between people are increasing. In addition to the rules of social distancing and hygiene measures, wearing a mask is essential to avoid an increase in infections, particularly in closed places such as shops,” Kir said.

“The mask will become a part of our daily life. It is a gesture of mutual protection that we have to get used to,” he said, adding that the commune has provided a mask to all its inhabitants.

The obligation will go into force immediately, but a period of tolerance, which will be accompanied by awareness-raising, will also take place.

Earlier this week, the communes in the Montgomery police zone (Etterbeek, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert) also decided to make wearing masks mandatory in certain streets or shopping areas.

