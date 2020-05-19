Most people follow rules on Brussels public transport...

Only 25 official reports were drawn up for people not wearing a face mask on STIB’s metros, trams and buses or in the stations last week, according to the Brussels public transport company.

The obligation to wear a face mask, or something else covering both nose and mouth, for everyone age 12 and older on public transport is generally well-respected in Brussels, Renaud de Saint Moulin of STIB told the Mobility Commission of the Brussels Parliament.

Earlier, STIB, as well as other public transport companies, announced that they would “strictly enforce” the measures announced by the National Security Council. In the first instance, STIB wanted to help raise awareness about the measures, but people who refuse to cover their nose and mouth after a warning risk a €250 fine.

Related News:

However, the occupancy rate of public transport in Brussels remains relatively low, and is only about 20% to 25% compared to before the lockdown. STIB’s services, which became very limited during the lockdown, have gradually increased again in the meantime and should be almost at full force this week.

85% of the trams and buses, and 90% of the metros are running according to their normal timetable. During the weekend, everything will run at 100%.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times