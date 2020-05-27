 
Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons...
Coronavirus: over 50 STIB drivers honour deceased colleague...
Horeca draws up a plan for reopening restaurants...
Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus...
Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons
    Coronavirus: over 50 STIB drivers honour deceased colleague
    Horeca draws up a plan for reopening restaurants and bars safely
    Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus
    Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights
    Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges
    European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan
    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
    Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium
    Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment
    Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight online child abuse
    Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key
    Don’t use antimalarial to treat coronavirus, Belgian officials say
    EU Commission building evacuated after suspicious package found
    Police carrying out border checks caught drinking on the job
    Coronavirus: 36 new hospital admissions, 145 discharged in Belgium
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre partially reopens on Thursday
    Flemish MP warns of misuse of data by Bol.com
    Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’
    Coronavirus: self-employed adapt business models
    View more

    Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    © Belga

    Local officials in Saint-Gilles will organise three types of cycling courses for residents in an effort to boost active mobility as the lockdown lifts.

    From June, residents will be able to sign up to three types of cycling courses: cycling courses for adults, courses for learning how to cycle safely with children and courses for cycling safely in traffic.

    Saint-Gilles officials said interest for cycling in Brussels had spiked as the pandemic cleared traffic out of the usually congested streets of the Belgian capital.

    Related News:

     

    “During the lockdown, we noticed that there is less traffic on the street and there is more interest among residents for cycling,” Jos Raymenants, local councillor for sustainability, told Bruzz.

    “Today, many people are interested in learning how to cycle, [something] which they wouldn’t dare to do in normal times,”  he said.

    The lessons are set to begin in June and will take place every Wednesday from 1 to 4 pm, according to Bruzz.

    The opening of the courses comes after several rules in Saint-Gilles and other Brussels municipalities were transformed into “cycling streets,” where motorised vehicles no longer have priority and must drive at lower speeds.

    Authorities said that the changes will help citizens better respect social-distancing guidelines, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods.

    The changes are also in line with a larger regional mobility plan to significantly cut down on vehicle traffic in the Belgian capital and improve road safety.

    Pro-cycling moves by regional authorities to create hundreds of kilometres of additional bike lanes have been mirrored at the local level, through the creation of dozens of “cycling streets” by local authorities.

    Recently, the City of Brussels, which also announced it would invest half a million euros in new cycling infrastructure.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times