 
Brussels sex worker hotel reopens
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium receives €5,5 billion from EU recovery...
Steady increase in passengers on Belgian public transport...
Brussels sex worker hotel reopens...
Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8...
Lufthansa ‘unable to approve’ €9 billion rescue package...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium receives €5,5 billion from EU recovery fund
    Steady increase in passengers on Belgian public transport
    Brussels sex worker hotel reopens
    Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June
    Lufthansa ‘unable to approve’ €9 billion rescue package
    Cyprus to open borders to tourists, but not Belgians
    Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons
    Coronavirus: STIB drivers honour deceased colleague
    Belgium’s hospitality industry draws up a plan for reopening restaurants and bars safely
    Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses have asked for financial support
    Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights
    Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges
    European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan
    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
    Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium
    Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment
    Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight online child abuse
    Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key
    Don’t use antimalarial to treat coronavirus, Belgian officials say
    EU Commission building evacuated after suspicious package found
    View more

    Brussels sex worker hotel reopens

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    A hotel where many sex workers receive their clients briefly opened its doors last week, despite the coronavirus regulations forbidding it, because the rules were not clear.

    “We suddenly started seeing a lot more prostitutes and clients in the neighbourhood, the pull effect was immediate,” Jan Leermans of the Alhambra committee said on Radio 2. “As it was not clear if the mayor or the federal government had given permission to reopen the hotels, we called the police,” he said, adding that not long after, the hotel closed its door again.

    Despite hotels being allowed to stay open during the coronavirus crisis, the ones in the Alhambra district in Brussels had to close their doors as they are mainly used by sex workers. However, as they are not allowed to work during the coronavirus crisis, the municipal regulations ordered the hotels closed.

    Related News:

     

    “However, a lot of those hotel owners probably think that, based on the measures for hotels, they are also allowed to open again,” Daan Bauwens of UTSOPI, the Belgian union for and by sex workers, told The Brussels Times. “The regulations for the sex sector have not been made clear by the government at all,” he said, adding that many people are confused about what is and is not allowed.

    “We strongly advise sex workers to respect the measures and stop working,” said Bauwens. “However, the main problem is that some sex workers continue to work often have no other options. They fall through all the cracks, which is often why they started working in the sex sector in the first place,” he added.

    The situation in the sex sector should be addressed by the federal government, according to Bauwens, so that this type of situation does not occur again.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times