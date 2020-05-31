 
‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 May, 2020
Latest News:
Activists hang banner against police violence on Brussels...
‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels...
Internet fraud complaints went up by 30% last...
Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools...
Sharp increase in sextortion scams during lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    Activists hang banner against police violence on Brussels Law Courts
    ‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels
    Internet fraud complaints went up by 30% last year
    Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools
    Sharp increase in sextortion scams during lockdown
    Schools should not close during second wave, says Flemish Minister
    Coronavirus: 195 new infections, hospital admissions jump to 40 in Belgium
    Spanish demand apology from Belgian Prince Joachim over lockdown party
    Coronavirus: Over 6 million cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium confirms support for WHO
    Coronavirus: British sports to resume from 1 June
    Nine identified for racist Facebook comments about migrants boat capsize
    One in three is ready to holiday in Belgium
    Danish ghettos: Can integration be achieved by evictions?
    Images of Belgian train honouring George Floyd go viral
    Proximus expands 5G-light coverage, but only in Flanders
    Nearly 4,000 children still have no place in Flemish schools in Brussels
    Coronavirus lockdown: Confusion reigns in border areas
    Belgian Prince tests positive for Covid-19 after lockdown party in Spain
    Coronavirus: Italy will open borders on Wednesday
    View more

    ‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels

    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On social media, the Facebook group ‘Black Lives Matter Belgium’ has called for a manifestation in Brussels on Monday.

    The call for a demonstration comes after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer put his knee on his neck for minutes in the United States. Footage of the arrest caused outrage worldwide, with protests happening across the United States, but also in London, the Netherlands and Germany, among others.

    It is not clear who is behind the Facebook group, as the organisers say they “are not ready to disclose any personal info or identity yet because of safety reasons.”

    They call for a peaceful protest on the Place de Monnaie in Brussels on Monday 1 June, from 2:00 PM.

    However, it is not yet clear whether or not the protest will take place. “The federal government’s measures against the coronavirus still state that it is not allowed to hold demonstrations,” Ilse Van de Keere, spokesperson for the Brussels Capital-Ixelles police zone, told The Brussels Times.

    “Additionally, no official request has been made for this demonstration. We will follow up on it, and take the appropriate actions,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    The City of Brussels also said that demonstrations of any type are not allowed because of the coronavirus measures. “We have not approved any other applications for a demonstration, and we can also not approve this one,” Maïté Van Rampelbergh, spokesperson for City of Brussels’ mayor Philippe Close, told The Brussels Times.

    “We will see how we can meet that demand in an appropriate way, but we cannot allow demonstrations on the street in large groups,” Van Rampelbergh said.

    The organisation called on everyone who wanted to participate to respect the safety measures, such as wearing a face mask and respecting the social distancing rules and bringing hand sanitizers.

    Over 1,000 people have indicated that they will be present, and over 2,000 others said they are interested, according to the Facebook event.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times