Brussels fights bicycle theft with QR codes...

The Brussels Region is fighting bicycle theft with a sticker of a QR code that links the bicycle to its rightful owner.
The “MyBike.brussels” sticker has a QR code and unique number, that everyone can easily check to see if a bicycle has been reported stolen, and possibly contact the rightful owner.
“There is still a lot of work to be done in the fight against bicycle theft, such as improving the security of parking spaces and our bicycles, and we are making this a priority,” said Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van Den Brandt in a press release.
“I invite every resident of Brussels to read the tips to secure a bike and to certainly apply a secure MyBike sticker because it can really make a difference,” she added.