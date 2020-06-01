Brussels fights bicycle theft with QR codes...

The Brussels Region is fighting bicycle theft with a sticker of a QR code that links the bicycle to its rightful owner.

The “MyBike.brussels” sticker has a QR code and unique number, that everyone can easily check to see if a bicycle has been reported stolen, and possibly contact the rightful owner.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in the fight against bicycle theft, such as improving the security of parking spaces and our bicycles, and we are making this a priority,” said Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van Den Brandt in a press release.

“I invite every resident of Brussels to read the tips to secure a bike and to certainly apply a secure MyBike sticker because it can really make a difference,” she added.

In March 2019, Brussels Mobility launched the mybike.brussels platform, making it possible to register and mark your bike.

Since then, approximately 11.000 bikes have been identified by the stickers issued by the platform, according to figures by Brussels Mobility.

The website also gives advice on how to efficiently secure your bicycle, such as attaching the frame to a point, not just the wheel, as that can be taken off.

Over the past ten years, reports of stolen bicycles have doubled in the Brussels Region, despite decreasing in the rest of Belgium.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times