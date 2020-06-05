 
Brussels allows ‘static’ Black Lives Matter protest to go forward
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 June, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels allows ‘static’ Black Lives Matter protest to...
1 in 2 Belgians avoided specialist care during...
McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants...
No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU...
Financial relief for SMEs and self-employed extended...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Brussels allows ‘static’ Black Lives Matter protest to go forward
    1 in 2 Belgians avoided specialist care during lockdown
    McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants
    No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU negotiator
    Financial relief for SMEs and self-employed extended
    Speed limited to 100km/h on Brussels ring road from September
    New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks for all
    Travel outside of Europe remains at least a month away
    Maddie McCann development gives family of toddler Liam new hope
    2020 marks warmest May on record
    Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July
    Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet
    Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant
    Illegal logging up by 150% amid coronavirus lockdowns
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Coronavirus: 140 new cases, number in hospital down to 700
    Divorce rates will climb as lockdown lifts, lawyers say
    Diversity audit for Brussels fire brigade
    Cheat-sheet: The new rules for customers returning to bars
    Leopold II statue defaced at Africa Museum
    View more

    Brussels allows ‘static’ Black Lives Matter protest to go forward

    Friday, 05 June 2020
    © Belga

    A “static” Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstration will go forward in Brussels after the organisers clinched an agreement with Mayor Philippe Close.

    Following a morning of talks with city officials, Close spokesperson Wafaa Hammich told The Brussels Times that police would allow participants to gather on Place Poelaert, in front of the Palace of Justice on Sunday, from 3:00 to 4:30 PM.

    Related News:

     

    On Facebook, more than 6,000 people have said they plan to attend the march and tens of thousands more have said they were interested.

    The demonstration will be “static,” Close’s cabinet told the Belga news agency, in an attempt to keep the protest in line with the with current coronavirus measures, under which mass demonstrations remain banned.

    BLM spokesperson Dido Lakama said in a phone statement that talks with Close and with the police had been positive and said Close had opted for tolerance and “heard our message.”

    “We are aware that the mayor chose a stance of tolerance, even if [Prime Minister Shopie] Wilmès had strongly advised against the protest,” Lakama said.

    Wilmès on Thursday called for an alternative to the protest, which comes as anti-racism protests fueled by the police killing of George Floyd in the US police gain traction worldwide.

    Lakama said some 42 different advocacy groups and non-profits had come together to organise the demonstration, which he confirmed would not take the form of a march to ensure maximum safety for participants.

    Attendants to the protest will be required to respect social-distancing and other sanitary guidelines imposed to limit risks linked to Covid-19.

    In statements to LN24, Close said that he had decided to allow the “static” demonstration in an effort to uphold the right of protest despite the lockdown in an effort to uphold democratic values in the Belgian capital.

    “Demonstrations are still banned, but, at the same time, Brussels is among the world’s capitals for freedom of expression,” he said.

    Close also pointed out that Belgium continued to move ahead with the lockdown phase-out, with bars and restaurants set to reopen from Monday, and with some local authorities already beginning a to relax some rules.

    The march on Sunday comes a week after a first attempt to organise a Black Lives Matter march, launched by a different group of organisers, was cancelled on Monday.

    The initial organisers, who have remained anonymous, decided to pull the plug on the event and apologised, following a wave of criticism on social media, as many pointed out that organising a protest without authorisation from authorities could put attendants at risk.

    The new march comes as anti-racist activists and local non-profits in Brussels reorganise and rally behind the BLM movement in Belgium and coincides with a global movement against police brutality and systemic racism which has seen US protests spill over to the streets of cities like London, Amsterdam, New Zealand or Brazil.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times