 
Demonstrations and gatherings still prohibited, Prime Minister Wilmès says
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 June, 2020
Latest News:
Demonstrations and gatherings still prohibited, Prime Minister Wilmès...
Phase 3: People can see 10 others per...
WHO warns about disruption in health service during...
Cities should ‘act fast’ to make lockdown biking...
Exit plan: phase 3 starts as planned from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Demonstrations and gatherings still prohibited, Prime Minister Wilmès says
    Phase 3: People can see 10 others per week
    WHO warns about disruption in health service during the crisis
    Cities should ‘act fast’ to make lockdown biking boom permanent
    Exit plan: phase 3 starts as planned from 8 June
    Coronavirus: ‘illegal’ to make client registers mandatory in bars and restaurants
    No fines as hundreds flout lockdown rules for ‘mini festival’ in Brussels park
    60,000 Belgian employees took corona parental leave in May
    No conclusion on EU recovery budget expected in June
    Czech Republic and Slovakia reopen internal border
    Animal rights agency optimistic about wanted cat Lee’s fate
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 4:00 PM
    New e-commerce hub will bring 500 jobs to port of Ghent
    Slow and gradual restart of Walloon airports detailed
    Thalys to operate 20% of trains from 9 June
    Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent protests
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Wants A Drink
    Belgian ex-professor risks prison for sexually harassing students
    Latvia lifts traveller quarantine, but not for Belgians
    Incidents in Paris after rally against police violence
    View more

    Demonstrations and gatherings still prohibited, Prime Minister Wilmès says

    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès reiterated on Wednesday that demonstrations and gatherings remain prohibited.

    She addressed this particularly in the context of tensions in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a white police officer, last week.

    “The current situation in the United States arouses emotion,” Wilmès acknowledged. “In some other countries, demonstrations have been held with large numbers of people, in some cases thousands.”

    Related Articles

     

    Tens of thousands of protesters marched on Floyd’s hometown of Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle, thousands engaged in a peaceful protest in Los Angeles according to CNN, and thousands of protesters gathered in Paris in memory of George Floyd and Amada Traoré, who died in 2016 after being arrested.

    “Some people want to organise such demonstrations in Belgium. We ask you to take into account your health, the health of others and above all to consider the consequences that these gatherings could have on the spread of the epidemic, and therefore on the population as a whole,” she said.

    She pointed to “a multitude of possibilities compatible with the health crisis we are going through” for people to express support for the cause.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times