Black Lives Matter: motivations for protest were never questioned, says Wilmès

The cause of the Black Lives Matter protest organised in Brussels on Sunday was never questioned, only its execution, according to Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès and mayor of the City of Brussels Philippe Close.

On Tuesday, Wilmès met with Close following the gathering of about 10,000 people at the Place Poelert in Brussels, in a static protest against racism and police violence sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

“Even though the causes defended by the organisers – namely the fight against racism and all forms of violence – have never been called into question, the execution of the event – in its form and in its unfolding – contravenes the directives determined by the National Security Council extended to the Minister-Presidents and in consultation with the experts of the GEES,” Wilmès and Close said in a joint statement.

Related News:

During the meeting, it was recalled that Belgium remains in a health crisis situation. “Safeguarding the health of the citizens must above all remain the priority,” they added.

The meeting, at which Minister of the Interior Pieter De Crem and the Chief of the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone, Michel Goovaerts, were also present, also drew attention to the efforts made by the population to follow the measures, making it possible to improve the situation and lift the lockdown.

“These efforts must continue. Everyone’s health is at stake,” Wilmès and Close said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times