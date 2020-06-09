 
Leopold II statues in Brussels could be removed, says minister
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 June, 2020
Latest News:
Leopold II statues in Brussels could be removed,...
Swissport Belgium: workers protest at Brussels Airport...
These municipalities reported no Covid-19 cases for two...
Belgium’s sex workers were ‘not prepared’ for quick...
Belgium’s traffic jams are coming back...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Leopold II statues in Brussels could be removed, says minister
    Swissport Belgium: workers protest at Brussels Airport
    These municipalities reported no Covid-19 cases for two weeks
    Belgium’s sex workers were ‘not prepared’ for quick restart
    Belgium’s traffic jams are coming back
    EU could propose European candidate for WTO leadership
    Antwerp café uses traffic light to show if there is space to social distance
    Lockdowns saved over 3 million lives in Europe, study shows
    Swissport will meet with trade unions this week
    Wallonia not consulted in nurse training scheme
    ‘Break everything’: police prepare for new riots on Rue Neuve this week
    Flemish MP says politicians at BLM protest should self-isolate
    Burned Leopold II statue removed from Antwerp square
    Swissport officially declared bankrupt, unions react
    Ryanair scraps rescheduling fees for Summer bookings
    Eurozone GDP drops less than expected
    Belgium in Brief: Trouble On The Tarmac
    Belgium will create rules for post-lockdown protests
    Black Lives Matter: motivations for protest were never questioned, says Wilmès
    Coronavirus: how the lockdown impacted pollution and ozone levels
    View more

    Leopold II statues in Brussels could be removed, says minister

    Tuesday, 09 June 2020
    Credit: EmDee (CC BY-SA 3.0)

    The Brussels State Secretary for Urbanism and Culture Pascal Smet is willing to remove the statues of former Belgian King Leopold II from Brussels, if a working group considers it the best course of action.

    The worldwide protests against police violence and racism sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the United States, have revived the debate about the monuments of Leopold II in Belgium.

    “We are going to have that debate with the Congolese people of Brussels, with Belgians and with experts,” said Smet on Radio 1 on Tuesday, adding that “a quick decision is necessary.”

    Smet said he is going to propose to the Brussels government to set up a working group. “If the result is that it should be removed, I will issue the permit to remove the statue,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    However, a memorial for the decolonisation should be built in Brussels, according to Smet. “Because if you remove those statues, every memory of them will disappear,” he added.

    Under Leopold’s colonial regime, millions of Congolese people died. Lack of reliable sources have made it difficult to form an accurate estimation, but modern estimates range from 1 million to 15 million. In recent years, a consensus of around 10 million deaths has been reached among historians.

    At least two petitions have been launched to remove the monuments, with one gathering over 30,000 signatures in two days’ time and the other attracting global attention after it was launched by a 14-year-old teen.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times